NSUI calls for a digital protest under #justicefordoctors

New Delhi: The official handle of the National Students' Union of India has asked students to join them for a digital protest on Twitter by using #justicefordoctors.

The protests began at 09:00 am on 13th May 2022 and have received attention from students all over the country within a few hours.

The protest demands an added period of ten weeks from the authorities to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test held for the aspiring medical students.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:08 AM IST