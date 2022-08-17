e-Paper Get App

NSDC, Varthana Finance to financially assist students pursuing skill courses

It aims to address the education financing gap for a low-income population so the youth in India can take advantage of financial assistance from financial institutions to undertake the desired courses.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo credit: Shameer Pk from Pixabay

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday said it has partnered with Varthana Finance Private Limited to provide financial assistance to students. The partnership will enable the achievement of the main objective of the skill loans initiative.

It aims to address the education financing gap for a low-income population so the youth in India can take advantage of financial assistance from financial institutions to undertake the desired courses. "We have partnered with Varthana to commit to providing technical and vocational training to millions of underprivileged students who are otherwise turned down," Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and officiating CEO of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), said.

Due to their lack of access to educational resources, impoverished students suffer the most as a result of India's skill industry being mostly unorganised and unregulated. Steve Hardgrave, Co-Founder and CEO of Varthana said, "We hope that the training students receive will help them pursue careers and livelihoods that are both satisfying and allow them to support and care for their families economically."

article-image
