NRTI Vadodra to convert to Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya; Parliament passes bill

Parliament passed a bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
On Monday, the Parliament passed a bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), a deemed-to-be-university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central institution. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the University to entire transport sector and not just railways to support the ambitious growth and modernization in the field, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion. Union Railways and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to the debate on the bill.

At present, NRTI can enroll around 500 students from 20 states of India. Post the complete development of the institute, it will be able to accomodate nearly 3000 full-time residential students across five schools - Management & Leadership; Engineering & Applied Science; Transport Planning & Design; Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences, and Transport Policy & Law.

