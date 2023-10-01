Nothing Short Of Miracle: Arvind Kejriwal On 32 AFPS Students Clearing NDA Written Exam 2023

32 AFPS cleared NDA 2 exam 2023 (Image Source: Official X account of Arvind Kejriwal)

Thirty-two students from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School clearing the National Defence Academy (NDA) written exam is "nothing short of a miracle", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. Interacting with the Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) students who cleared the NDA written exam, he said the Indian Army will have top officers from the national capital soon.

"What Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School has achieved in just one year, is nothing short of a miracle! "Since there was no dedicated institute for preparation of defence exams in Delhi earlier, the number of officers from Delhi in the armed forces was significantly low. With the AFPS, the Indian Army will have top officers from the national capital soon," the chief minister said.

Of the 32 students who cleared the NDA written exam, nine are girls. Delhi Education Minister Atishi said, "The students who cleared the NDA exam, surpassed our expectations. Armed Forces Preparatory School is a way to serve the country. If you choose this path, your sacrifice will be praiseworthy." "Our best wishes to all the 32 children for the SSB exam. They will have our full support for that," she said.

According to the Delhi government, the AFPS provides free education and residential facilities to students preparing to join the armed forces. The school, which was established by the Kejriwal government last year, focuses on the overall development of a student to be an officer in the armed forces. The AFPS is spread over 14 acres and is recognised by the Delhi Board of School Education. There are a total of 237 students enrolled in the school. In class 12, a total of 76 students appeared in the NDA exam.

Read Also AFPS giving wings to the dreams of the underprivileged: Minister Atishi

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)