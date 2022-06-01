 
Not happy with RBSE marks? Here's how to apply for scrutiny

Despite the high passing rate for both streams, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can request a review of their answer sheets.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
Getty Images

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the results for class 12 science and commerce streams.

Despite the high passing rate for both streams, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can request a review of their answer sheets through the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This window will remain open for 10 days from the date of the announcement of the results without any late fees.

However, the board has added that it does not allow re-evaluation or re-examination for candidates who appeared for class 10 or 12 board exams.

