Northeastern tourism discussed at IIM Shillong by Moses Chalai

Shillong: Along with the North Eastern Council, the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis of IIM Shillong conducted a 2-Day long Roundtable Discussion on ‘Developing a Framework for Seamless Tourist Movements to the North Eastern States of India’, on May 9 and May 10, 2022. It was a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.

Shri Moses K Chalai, Secretary of the North Eastern Council graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Prof DP Goyal, Director IIM Shillong, Dr. Sanjeev K Ningombam, Centre Coordinator of APJ Abdul Kalam Centre, and other dignitaries.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by 3 parallel sessions and 3 common sessions.

Shri Moses K Chalai, in his address, pointed out the imbalance between infrastructural development and the economic surplus in terms of jobs and income. He said, “Income generation continues to be a huge area of concern despite massive infrastructural development and tourism can offer the potential for income generation in Northeastern states”.

He also mentioned the flourishing industry of ‘Off-road’ tourism which has immense potential in the North Eastern Region and could be exploited for attracting tourists.

Prof. DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong in his address emphasized on the need to work at the grassroots to understand the challenges involved in developing a framework for seamless tourist movement.

Dr. Sanjeev K Ningombam, in his welcome address, touched upon the topic of the lack of data tracking the tourist and their overall contribution to the economy. Dr. Ningombam said, “It is high time we scale up the tourism sector and encash its best potential which can address economic as well as social concerns of the North-Eastern region”.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:42 PM IST