North Eastern Railway Opens Online Registration For 1104 Apprentice Positions; Apply By July 11

The North Eastern Railway (NER) has initiated the online registration process for recruiting Apprentices in various trades. Interested candidates can apply for these positions on the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in until July 11, 2024, by 5:00 PM.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1104 Apprentice positions across various departments of North Eastern Railway.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 15 and 24 years old as of June 12, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations are applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have passed High School/10th grade with at least 50% marks and possess an ITI certificate in the notified trade as of the notification date.

Application Fee:

A processing fee of Rs. 100 is applicable. However, SC/ST/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from paying this fee.

Steps to Apply for NER Apprentice Recruitment:

1. Visit the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’.

3. Navigate to RRC and click on the notification for ‘Act Apprentice Training Notification’.

4. Click on the application link for Apprentice recruitment.

5. Fill out the form, upload necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit.

6. Download and print the application for future reference.

For more details and the direct link to apply for NER Apprentice recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official website.