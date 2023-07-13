 Non-Essential Government Offices, School, Colleges To Remain Closed In Delhi Till Sunday: DDMA
Non-Essential Government Offices, School, Colleges To Remain Closed In Delhi Till Sunday: DDMA

The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Private establishments are advised to work from home, they said | Representative Image

NEW DELHI: With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, officials said.

Private establishments are advised to work from home, they said. The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat here on Thursday. "Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there," the officials added. 

Several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts. The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, officials said.

CEE Kerala Declares KMAT Provisional Result 2023 For Session 2 At cee.kerala.gov.in

Social Reformer Gopal Ganesh Agarkar's Birth Anniversary; Interesting Facts

NCPCR To Probe Dhanbad School Girl Suicide

Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Call For Applications For UPSC Mains Exam

Mid-Day Meal: Each Child In Assam’s Tea Garden Schools To Get 3 Eggs A Week