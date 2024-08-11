Noida: Students’ 'Rave Party' Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Debate

X

After police broke into a "rave party" at an Uttar Pradesh apartment, thirty-nine university students, some of whom were minors, were taken into custody.

Shortly after the matter came to light, a video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.

After the video was widely circulated online, many netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their dismay over the matter.

Empty liquor bottles started falling from the 19th floor..



📍Supernova building, Noida

When the police arrived, they found 25 boys and girls... A high profile rave party was going on.

The students are saying that their age is between 19-21.pic.twitter.com/bkVhRPL6Ix — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) August 10, 2024

“Causing inconvenience and nuisance to others is the main problem,” one user wrote highlighting the inconvenience caused to others.

Echoing similar sentiments, one of the users also underlined the issue, “In the name of enjoying life causing disturbance for others.”

The comment section also saw comments expressing concern towards the future of these students.

“These kids don't even know that 1 FIR will put them out of the job market,” a comment read. Another user also wrote, “Extremely Worried about the next generation...”

One X user sarcastically wrote, “Then people ask why it is difficult for bachelors to find a decent home.”

“When people ask me, "Why don't people want to rent their flat to bachelors?", I will direct them to this video,” another X user reflected similar thoughts.

Some users vouched for strict actions against the accused, commenting, “There might be minors too. I hope the police take strict action.”

Several users also blamed the law, one of whom, wrote, “Who is at fault? Society, parents, system, police, laws...? Certainly not these students.”

Meanwhile, one user stated that this was “no big deal”.

“Must be a get together with drinks . All appear to be college goers. No big deal. We should give space to this age group too,” the comment read.

“What's wrong in it unless they were having drugs?,” another user shared similar views.

“Democracy... let the kids live a little when they can, before the life takes them to more mundane stuff in couple of years.. why post a video of them as well.. if they caused nuisance then I agree some action needs to be taken.. but if its a closed door thing, why bother,” echoed another.

Case Details Of The “Rave Party”

A police official told PTI that they learned about the "rave party" that took place at the Supernova residential society in Noida Sector-39 on Friday night. According to the official, a squad arrived and took 39 students from a reputable university into custody.

Reportedly, the detained students range in age from 16 to 20. PTI further reported that among other items, a significant quantity of hookahs and alcohol bottles bearing the Haryana logo were taken from the celebration. It was discovered during questioning that students had received party invites over WhatsApp. The entry cost was Rs 500 for individuals and Rs 800 for couples, the representative stated, adding that a case had been filed.