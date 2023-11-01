Noida: Society's Security Guard Thrashes Students; Clip Of Ugly Fight Goes Viral

x - @tricitytoday

A video capturing a commotion in a Noida high-rise society has become widely shared on social media. In the video, security guards are seen involved in a physical altercation with some students. It is alleged that the main person responsible, along with his associates, was assaulting a student living in the society. The security guards reportedly raised objections to this mistreatment. As a result, a heated argument unfolded between the guards and students from outside the society. In the midst of this dispute, the guards collectively resorted to using force against the external youths.

Subsequently, the victim lodged a complaint at Police Station 142. The authorities registered a case and apprehended five individuals accused of involvement, sending them to jail.

According to a report from Tricity Today, the victim, who resides with her family, is a law (LLB) student. The victim recounted that late one Sunday evening, the accused visited her residence and began harassing her. She resisted his actions, and he allegedly threatened harm to her and her family. Fortunately, a security guard came to her aid, potentially saving her from harm.

Police investigating the case revealed that both the victim and the alleged, are LLB students studying at a college in Noida. They mentioned that their dispute began during a gathering at the victim's house on a Sunday evening. The following day, on Monday, the accused, accompanied by his friends, reportedly visited the victim's society with the intent to harm her through physical assault. The police have filed an FIR against the alleged perpetrator and arrested the accused along with his friends who assisted him in the incident.