Noida School Horror: 5 Students Booked For Assaulting, Molesting Classmate | Representational Pic

Noida: Five students have been booked for allegedly assaulting and molesting their classmate on the school premises in Noida and an investigation has been initiated into the matter, police said on Sunday. The girl's father claimed that she had reported the first instance of "sexual harassment" on October 9 to the principal of the school. But the accused misbehaved with her again on October 13 after which he approached the police, the father said.

The private school, located at Noida Sector 100, said it has also started its own probe into the "disciplinary" matter. According to a police spokesperson, "The girl, who studies in Class 11, was assaulted by her classmates. An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 39 police station after which the girl was sent for medical examination."

All allegations in the case are being looked into and investigated appropriately, the spokesperson said, adding, "The complainant and the accused all are minors. The school principal was informed about the episode over mail by the girl. What action did the school take after her complaint, that is also being checked."

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352, (assault or criminal force), 345A (sexual assault), and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police said.

In his complaint to the police on October 13, the father claimed that after his daughter informed the school principal about the "vulgar" talk, and "sexual harassment" by them, and objected to the boy's alleged acts, they told her that "we can go to any limits". "Despite being informed about it, the school did nothing.

Today, on October 13, my daughter called me up once again in the afternoon to inform me of the repeated behaviour. I immediately called up the principal and asked what was happening. They have only been assuring of investigating the matter," he claimed.

The father also alleged that one of the accused students also threatened to kill his daughter. Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Saturday, the school said it was aware of the "unfortunate incident" on the campus. "The disciplinary matter is being thoroughly investigated and addressed," it said.