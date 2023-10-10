Noida: District Education Department Warns 10 Schools Of Shutdown Over Bogus Registration

District Education Department Warns 10 Schools Of Shutdown Over Bogus Registration | Representative Pic

A few Schools in Noida have been warned by the officials after the institutions failed to register them properly. These schools are located nearby sector 73, 41, and Sarfabad, reported TOI. The report says that Officials have issued notices to these schools to provide relevant documents within a week or they could face shutdown.

The district education department after direction from the state education department conducted a drive last week and found that 10 schools were operating without proper registration.

TOI quotes the block education officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, Yashpal Singh who said that each school has over 150 students and five to six teachers. "The schools are running without any recognition or affiliation from any board, which becomes a threat to the future of the students there as they would not receive any valid certificate at the end of their academic year," added the officer.

As per the report, If the institutions fail to show the documents, they will be shut down and fined up to Rs 10,000 each. The students then will have to adjusted to near by schools.

