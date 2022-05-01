No third chance for students who have missed 2 phases of CBSE exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will continue to conduct Class 10 and 12 second term board examinations until mid-June, and about 35 lakh students from throughout the country have registered for these exams.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the CBSE implemented a two-term system. Students who did not appear in the first term examinations or the second term examinations, on the other hand, would not be given a third chance. These students will also be barred from participating in compartment examinations. They will have to repeat the same class and sit for exams in the next academic year.

According to the health experts, the Covid may also hit in June. The question being asked is that -- how will the exam be conducted? The board contends that presently the examinations are going on smoothly and there is no such problem as of now.





It is worth noting that the board examinations are being conducted by CBSE in two different phases, which comprises 50 per cent syllabus in each term. The first stage was conducted during the month of November-December 2021.





According to CBSE's controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, in the second phase or term, the examinations for Class 10 and 12 are being conducted in one shift.





The board has also prepared guidelines regarding the compartment exam eligibility and results for the board exams. However, if a student has completed one stage of the examinations and could not appear for the second stage due to Covid, special methods of evaluation can be made available for such students. According to CBSE, options will be available to such students and they will not be kept in the category of essential repeat.





Bhardwaj has said that due to Covid, the board examinations have been divided into two parts. Its purpose was that if any one phase of examinations could not be taken due to Corona, then the results of the students could be issued on the basis of the second phase examinations.





The board has made arrangements for revaluation of the students who are dissatisfied with the result. An online portal will be activated for this. The portal will be active for 2-3 days after the release of the result.





Students will have to register online by paying a non-refundable revaluation fee of Rs 100 per question. If any change is found in the marks of the students then it will also be reflected in the results. After revaluation, the result will be considered as final. As per the board, no further appeal against re-evaluation will be entertained.





Apart from this, the students who want to get a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheets will be able to apply online to get a copy of their evaluated answer sheets. For this, students will have to pay Rs 700 per subject as processing charge.



In view of the Covid infection, the CBSE and various state governments have made elaborate arrangements for these board examinations. Sanitization drive and social distancing are being followed in schools before and during the examination.





The Class 10 exams have started from April 26 and will conclude on May 24. Similarly, the Class 12 board examinations will continue till June 15.





In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the board has issued special guidelines for the students. Students will have to follow the Covid protocol inside the exam centres.

