No relief for IIT-JEE students as Bombay HC quashes petition

IIT-JEE aspirants are disheartened as the Bombay High Court on Tuesday ruled against the petition challenging the exam dates for session 1.

The bench decided to address only the issue regarding the dates. The second part of the petition, which challenged the comeback of JEE eligibility criteria, would be discussed in February as the counselling process won’t be conducted till June.

Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne, while hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Anubha Srivastava, ruled that the first session of JEE Main 2023 will not be postponed as the students will get another chance to appear for the examination in April 2023. The bench observed that it would be unfair to reschedule a nationwide exam for the sake of a few students.

“Any orders passed to postpone the exam may have a cascading effect,” said the bench, noting that extraordinary situations did not seem to exist. As of date, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held as per schedule on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Srivastava now plans to file an interim application. “We are now going to ask the court to grant us three JEE attempts – January, April, and May – so that students have a fair shot at the nationwide entrance exam,” she said.