No Reels, Short Videos During Class Hours: Delhi Govt Directive To Schools | File Pic

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all schools to ensure that students, teachers and staff do not create reels or short videos during school hours, emphasising that academic work, discipline or dignity of institutions should not be hampered by such activities.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said it has come to notice that short videos are being created on school premises for entertainment and school heads should strictly prohibit such practices during class hours.

The directive underlined that any activity disrupting the teaching-learning process or distracting students must be prohibited, decorum and dignity of institutions should be maintained and the focus should remain on education.

However, the department said content related to "academic, cultural or awareness themes may be created" with prior approval of the competent authority and under a teacher's supervision, while ensuring that academic activities are not interrupted and students' safety and privacy are safeguarded.

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It also said no inappropriate, non-academic or promotional material should be recorded on school premises.

"All school heads have been instructed to disseminate these directions among staff and students and ensure strict compliance, warning that any violation of the instructions will be viewed seriously," it stated and marked the matter as 'most urgent'

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