No Re-NEET: Parents, Students Stand Against Re-Exam

Mumbai: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been surrounded by controversies right from the start. While a major group of leaders and students are demanding the NEET UG 2024 exam be re-conducted, some oppose it. According to the latter, re-conducting the NEET will discredit their efforts and labour taken into taking the exam in May.

Amid the news of the paper leak and alleged irregularities in conducting the NEET UG 2024 exam, student bodies, leaders and even coaching institutes are demanding the National Testing Agency (NTA) to re-conduct the exam.

“Re-neet is not the solution as of now mainly for two reasons one is that those who have scored good marks will be at a loss and secondly, it’s difficult to prepare the entire syllabus again in just a few days and give the exam again,” said Neharika Vohra.

Parents of the students also alleged that the re-conduct of NEET is a scam unleashed by coaching institutes to earn more money.

Pooja Patel, the parent of a NEET aspirant, said, “I do not want my daughter to take the exam again because whatever marks she has scored is because of her hard work, and I do not want her to go through that kind of pressure again. Instead, they should consider re-conducting NEET only in areas like Bihar and Gujarat wherein there are reports of irregularities.”

Another student, Bhavik Yadav, said that if the exam were to be re-conducted, it would be unfair to him. “I scored 650+ on my merit and now with the news that NEET could be re-conducted, I am scared of taking the exam again. I can vouch that no irregularities took place in my centre,” he said, adding that “despite knowing the fact that I won't be able to secure admission in a good government college, I am satisfied with my score and do not want to waste my two years of hard work.”

“It took me one year's worth of effort to score this mark. People are just not ready to accept the fact that this year's paper was easy and as per NCERT syllabus,” said Vidhi Vishnu. She further added that instead of re-NEET, a re-evaluation should take place. She asked, “Why can't they just re-evaluate the paper instead of asking us to take the exams again?”

Even 0.001% Negligence In #NEET-UG 2024 Needs Firm Action, Admit If There Is Any Mistake : #SupremeCourt Tells Centre, NTA



The Court said that a candidate becoming a doctor after playing fraud in the exam is more dangerous to the society.#NEET_परीक्षा https://t.co/86yYMYrLNb — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 18, 2024

The Supreme Court on June 18 pulled the NTA and emphasised that even 0.001% negligence in the examination process must be taken very seriously. The court is scheduled to hear a bunch of petitions on July 8 on the ongoing NEET row.