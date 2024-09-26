 'No Prior Approval Needed For Universities Offering Various Programs': AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2024-25, Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'No Prior Approval Needed For Universities Offering Various Programs': AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2024-25, Details Inside

'No Prior Approval Needed For Universities Offering Various Programs': AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2024-25, Details Inside

This extension does not apply to standalone PGDM and PGCM institutions. Classes for first-year students will begin on the same date, and universities no longer require AICTE approval for various programs.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
PTI (Representational Pic)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced a revised academic calendar for 2024-25, following a Supreme Court order that extended the admission deadline for technical institutions to October 23.

Sudents have until October 23

According to the notification, students have until October 23 to complete their first-year admissions to technical institutions. Previously, the admissions deadline was set for September 15. However, it’s important to note that this extension does not apply to standalone institutions offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) programmes; these institutions must adhere to their original admission timelines, which remain unchanged.

Additionally, AICTE has extended the deadline for lateral admissions into the second year of technical programmes to October 23, up from the earlier date of September 15.

FPJ Shorts
'Celebrating...Death Of BeerBiceps Met With Death Of Diet': Ranveer Allahbadia’s 1st Reaction After YouTube Channels Get Hacked, Shares Picture Of Favourite Food
'Celebrating...Death Of BeerBiceps Met With Death Of Diet': Ranveer Allahbadia’s 1st Reaction After YouTube Channels Get Hacked, Shares Picture Of Favourite Food
UP: Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building In Lucknow, Dousing Efforts Underway; Visuals Surface
UP: Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building In Lucknow, Dousing Efforts Underway; Visuals Surface
Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar Sworn In As The Chief Justice Of Kerala High Court
Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar Sworn In As The Chief Justice Of Kerala High Court
Ease My Trip Zooms Almost 7%; Recovers From 52 Week Low Level: Know All Reasons Behind Today's Rally
Ease My Trip Zooms Almost 7%; Recovers From 52 Week Low Level: Know All Reasons Behind Today's Rally

Revised Academic Calendar 2024-25:

- Last date for first-year student admissions against vacancies: 23 Oct 2024

- Commencement of first-year classes for technical courses: 23 Oct 2024

- Last date for lateral entry admissions (second year): 23 Oct 2024

According to the revised AICTE calendar, classes for first-year technical students will commence on October 23. Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed all central, state, and private universities that they no longer need to obtain prior approval from AICTE.

Furthermore, universities are no longer required to seek prior approval, recommendations, or NOCs from AICTE to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management, Computer Applications, and Travel and Tourism through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or online modes.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of AICTE.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Prior Approval Needed For Universities Offering Various Programs': AICTE Revises Academic...

'No Prior Approval Needed For Universities Offering Various Programs': AICTE Revises Academic...

SSC CHSL 2024 Tier 2 Exam To Be Held On November 18; Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Here

SSC CHSL 2024 Tier 2 Exam To Be Held On November 18; Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Here

Video: Range Rovers, SUVs Amongst Range Of Luxury Vehicles Parade Through Convoys At Delhi...

Video: Range Rovers, SUVs Amongst Range Of Luxury Vehicles Parade Through Convoys At Delhi...

HSSC Primary Teacher 2024 Admit Card Now OUT; Check Major Updates In Exam Pattern

HSSC Primary Teacher 2024 Admit Card Now OUT; Check Major Updates In Exam Pattern

Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student...

Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student...