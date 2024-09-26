'No Prior Approval Needed For Universities Offering Various Programs': AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2024-25, Details Inside

PTI (Representational Pic)

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced a revised academic calendar for 2024-25, following a Supreme Court order that extended the admission deadline for technical institutions to October 23.

Sudents have until October 23

According to the notification, students have until October 23 to complete their first-year admissions to technical institutions. Previously, the admissions deadline was set for September 15. However, it’s important to note that this extension does not apply to standalone institutions offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) programmes; these institutions must adhere to their original admission timelines, which remain unchanged.

Additionally, AICTE has extended the deadline for lateral admissions into the second year of technical programmes to October 23, up from the earlier date of September 15.

Revised Academic Calendar 2024-25:

- Last date for first-year student admissions against vacancies: 23 Oct 2024

- Commencement of first-year classes for technical courses: 23 Oct 2024

- Last date for lateral entry admissions (second year): 23 Oct 2024

According to the revised AICTE calendar, classes for first-year technical students will commence on October 23. Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed all central, state, and private universities that they no longer need to obtain prior approval from AICTE.

Furthermore, universities are no longer required to seek prior approval, recommendations, or NOCs from AICTE to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management, Computer Applications, and Travel and Tourism through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and/or online modes.

