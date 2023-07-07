No NExT For 2019 MBBS batch? Students Expect Relief As Video Of Health Minister Goes Viral

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Twitter (@mansukhmandaviya)

Recently, a video went viral in which the union health minister can be seen talking about the NExT exam and its implementation for the 2019 batch. On July 6, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. He was seen saying that the National Exit Test (NExT) exam will not be implemented for the 2019 batch. NExT will replace the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG for admission to postgraduate programs.

Following that, the minister in the video said that students do not need to take stress; the exams will not be held this year. This brought several MBBS students and doctors to thank the minister and asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) to make the changes in the new exam before implementing it for students.

Tweets That Surfaced On Internet:

The students who took MBBS admissions in 2019 will be the first to sit for the exam, announced the NMC previously. AIIMS Delhi has begun the registration for the NExT mock test, which will be conducted on July 28.

In addition, a doctor's tweet read as "Honourable Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya clearly stated that he's not implementing NEXT for 2019 batch students. If this happens, it will be a great relief to the students and will surely reduce their anxiety."

In another tweet, a doctor wrote to NMC to standardise the medical curriculum first. It read as, "Thank you @mansukhmandviya for deciding not to conduct NExT for the Batch of 2019! Request @NMC_IND to standardise the medical curriculum first, ensure competency of medical education and discuss with all stakeholders before coming out with hasty anti-student decisions," said Dr. Datta from AIIMS Delhi.