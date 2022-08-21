No more entrances and additional seats for foreign students

In educational institutions all around India, 25% additional seats are being made available to international students. These international students won't have to go through the process of taking entrance exams. Foreigners will be regarded as all pupils with foreign passports.

Foreign-passport holding Indian students who are living abroad would also be eligible to enroll in reputable universities across India without taking entrance exams.

Foreign students will not be required to take entrance exams, but an established admissions procedure that will be entirely transparent is being developed. Higher education institutions must also establish a "office of international affairs" with a focus on the needs of overseas students.

Foreign students are being given wide facilities in the areas of visas and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), in addition to the Education Ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) taking major steps to facilitate their enrollment into Indian educational institutions.

In addition to FRRO or e-FRRO, a single point of contact is being developed for the registration of international students.

Nationwide institutions of higher learning will now be authorised to add 25% more seats to their campuses. The UGC has granted the go-ahead for this arrangement to universities all around the nation.

This approval, along with guidelines for the admission of international students and supernumerary seats (seats above the sanctioned intake approved by the appropriate authority and the government) in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at Indian higher educational institutions, was given by the UGC at its 560th meeting on August 18.

The main goal of allowing higher education institutions to increase the number of seats for international students is to make it simpler and easier for foreign students to be admitted to Indian higher education institutions, to create an environment that will encourage foreign students to attend Indian higher education, and to make India a popular choice for international students.

According to UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, higher education institutions would be able to accept international students through an open admissions process that resembles that used by foreign universities.

Foreign students can enrol in higher education institutions in India without having to go through the admissions procedure.

All institutes of higher learning will have a "office for foreign affairs," which would be in charge of carrying out numerous tasks, according to the UGC Chairman.

This includes disseminating information about the admissions process for international students, organising all matters pertaining to international students, branding initiatives abroad, resolving the grievances of international students in various matters, facilitating networking among students, and offering all assistance possible to international students in order to help them adapt to the new cultural environment and have a comfortable and successful stay in India.

According to Kumar, "Internationalisation of higher education is an essential aspect of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Opportunities to attract international students, academics and funding are increasing and many Indian Higher Educational Institutions are now committed to expanding their reach."

"In order to facilitate internationalization of Indian higher education institutions, the UGC has prepared guidelines for admission and creation of additional seats for international students."