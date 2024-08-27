'No Mobile, No Life': Student Explains The 'Major Role' Of Mobile Phones, Gets Full Marks From Teacher

It is now an established fact that in today's world almost everyone is dependent on social media, technology or mobile phones for a lot of things and children are not unfamiliar with it. Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives and for some - even an hour without it seems too much! Showcasing the deep dependency of mobile phones, a student's answer describing the mobile as his life has now gone viral on social media.

The student was answering a question, "What is the use of mobiles?" In response to it, the student wrote in his notebook that without a phone, one's mood would be bad, making it difficult to study. Without studying, there would be no employment, and no job would mean no money. Without money, there is no food, which leads to weight loss and appearance issues. This would result in no one loving you, making it difficult to get married. Without a marriage, you would be lonely, which might lead to melancholy. Depression can lead to sickness and, finally, death.

The response concluded with the phrase: "No mobile, no life."

The student's creative answer surely impressed the teacher who gave him full marks, that is, 10 out of 10 for it and also wrote, "nice explanation."

Netizens React

The Instagram reel of the student's answer was flooded with comments of people. A user commented, "Teacher be Like - Excellent Explanation, I am Also A Phone Lover."

While another user commented, "I am a fan of this kid."