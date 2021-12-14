No grace marks for CBSE class-12th Accounts students, audio message "FAKE"

For the accountancy exam, the CBSE would not offer grace marks to students in class 12. Many teachers and students commented shortly after the class 12 accountancy exam on Monday that the exam did not follow the pattern provided by the board in sample question papers.

Students and teachers agreed that there were fewer options between questions and that the exam difficulty level was higher than normal.In response to the outrage, reports began to circulate that the CBSE will provide students up to 8 points in the exam as a grace mark for the claimed blunder.

The claims have been categorically denied by the CBSE. The stories supposedly quoting an audio message in the name of the controller of examinations were labelled "false" by the CBSE. The audio circulating claiming that up to six marks will be given due to an error in the class 12 accountancy term 1 paper held on December 13 is "baseless and false."

"In this regard, none of the reporters has spoken to the CBSE controller of examinations, and the Board has not made any such decision." "In an official statement, CBSE added.

The rumour of grace marks being provided for class 12 accountancy examinations began to circulate shortly after the board decided to award grace marks for a disputed paragraph in the class 10 English exam that was found to be in violation of the board's norms.In the case of the class 12 accountancy exam, however, the board has not admitted an error, even as a section of teachers and students have raised concerns

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:23 PM IST