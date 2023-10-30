"No Exams In Colleges Without Full-Time Principals", Says SPPU VC

49% MU Students Fail BCom Exam Even After Second Attempt | Photo: Representative Image

On Saturday, The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Senate meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor, professor Suresh Gosavi. In the meeting, it was revealed that several colleges affiliated with the university, where examinations are held, have turned into centers where academic dishonesty thrives.

It was also bought to attention that among the 513 colleges affiliated with SPPU, a significant portion is being led by principals juggling additional responsibilities. Additionally, another revelation emerged that 19 colleges affiliated with the university do not have a full-time principal overseeing their operations.

As reported by The Hindustan Times, during the meeting, SPPU Senate member Chintaman Nigle inquired about the examination centers in affiliated colleges. In response, SPPU Management Council member Sandeep Palve replied, saying, "Shocking information has come to light that even colleges without principals are being allowed to take the exam by the Board of Examinations of the SPPU. Therefore, many colleges affiliated to the university have become copy centres which is affecting the quality of the university."

“Some colleges do not have any recognised professors. So, are the exams conducted transparently in such colleges is our question.” Palve added.

It was decided that only the colleges with full-time principals and recognized professors will be allowed to be exam centers. It was also decided that Flying squads will monitor exam centers to prevent cheating during SPPU's sessional exams.

