'No Child Will Be Admitted' German Envoy Points Out Error In Ad About Indian Boarding Schools

A newspaper ad inviting Delhi parents to a "mega gathering of India's leading boarding schools" got one thing wrong: instead of an image of a boarding school, the event organisers used a picture of an 18th century German palace, which now serves as the German president's official residence.

This apparent error didn't go unnoticed by the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, who pointed it out in a post on the microblogging platform X.

Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, pointed out that the Premier Schools Exhibition advertisement used an image of Berlin's Bellevue Palace. “Dear Indian parents - I found this in today’s newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany - but here, no child will be admitted,” he wrote.

Ackermann shared the post a few hours back and since then it has accumulated more than 58,000 views and nearly 1,500 likes.

Internet users flooded the comment section with various reactions. While some simply posted laughing emojis, others jokingly wrote that this is "only possible in India."

"Thank God they didn't advertise Schloss Neuschweinstein as Indian Hogwarts," wrote one user. "Sorry bro...Next time we will have a photo "White House" here," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "everything and anything sells in india!" while another added, "Official residence of the chancellor of Germany Bellevue Palace is presented as boarding school in advertisement in leading newspaper, bravo and brazen."

Some X users also called for action against the sponsor of the ad. "Disgraceful, to say the least! The sponsor of this ad should be taken to task. Clearly, no due diligence / proof reading was done before it was cleared for print," commented one user.

