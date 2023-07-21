No Changes To The Existing System Of NEET Counselling, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | FPJ

While answering a question from Kavitha Malothu, a Member of Parliament from the Mahbubabad constituency, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister clarified that there is currently no proposal for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

Malothu questioned the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Friday, if the “National Medical Commission (NMC) has demanded a centralised counselling system for UG and PG admissions in the medical colleges”.

While stating that the Ministry has not initiated any process concerning the same for the academic year 2023-24, the Health Minister told the Parliament that there are no changes to the existing scheme of allocation of seats.

For seats in undergraduate (UG/MBBS) and postgraduate (PG) medical programmes in India, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) supervises the counselling process. The NEET UG and NEET PG scores that candidates earn determine the counselling process.

According to information provided by the government, counselling for UG covers 100% of seats at all Institutes of National Importance (INI), 100% of seats at Central Institutes/Universities, and 15% of all India quota seats.

Similar to undergraduate programmes, counselling for graduate programmes covers 50% of All India Quota seats, 100% of seats at Central Institutes/Universities, and 100% of seats at Deemed Universities. The individual state governments undertake counselling for the state quota seats in undergraduate and graduate medical programmes.

