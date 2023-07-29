'No Beards, Shimmery Clothes, It Is Distracting'; Begusarai DEO Tells Teachers

Representational image |

Patna: On the lines of Bihar Additional Chief Secretary K K Pathak, Begusarai DEO Sharmila Rai has directed all male teachers to avoid coming to schools with beard, saying that it distracts children from studies.

The officer has also asked women teachers to dress up in traditional attire and not wear shimmery clothes. Earlier, Pathak, had imposed a dress code for teachers and asked them to avoid jeans, trousers and T-shirts.

Pathak had issued a notification for students of class IX , X, XI & XII to have 75 attendance, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in board examinations. The notification further said that students having lesser attendance would not be eligible for government aids like CM Dress policy, encouragement money, bicycle policy, among others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)