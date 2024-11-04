 NMMSS 2024-25 Application Deadline Extended Till November 15; Apply At scholarship.up.gov.in
The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) has extended the deadline for chosen meritorious candidates to submit their applications for the academic year 2024–2025.

Updated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) has extended the deadline for chosen meritorious candidates to submit their applications for the academic year 2024–2025. Applications from students are now being accepted till November 15, 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

Each year, the program grants one lakh new scholarships to Class IX students who pass the qualifying exam given by the State/UT administrations.

Scholarship eligibility requirements include parental income of no more than Rs 3.50 lakh per year.

A minimum of 55% or an equivalent grade in the Class VII exam to appear in the selection examination for scholarship grant (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST kids).

From Classes X to XII, the scholarship is renewed based on the student's academic performance. 

Only students enrolled in State Government, Government-aided, and local body schools are eligible for the award, which is worth Rs 12,000 year per student. 

How to apply for NMMSS 2024-25 scholarship:

Step 1: Visit the official NSP website, scholarship.up.gov.in.

Step 2: To register, provide your details.

Step 3: Finish applying for the scholarship.

Step 4: Send in your application and monitor its progress.

Step 5. Save and download a copy of your application for future reference. 

Verification process: 

Level-1 (L1) verification by the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) must be completed by November 30, 2024

Level-2 (L2) verification by the District Nodal Officer (DNO) is due by December 15, 2024.

As of November 1, 2024, 162,175 renewal applications and 86,323 new applications had been filed. NMMSS scholarships are paid out electronically through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method, straight into students' bank accounts.

