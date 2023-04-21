 NMIMS Bangalore holds 14th convocation ceremony; 191 degree holders
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) here celebrated its 14th convocation ceremony today, April 21.

191 graduates from the MBA, Post Graduate Diploma in Management, and Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science & Analytics programs from the year 2022-2023 received their diplomas.

Addressing the students, Hon’ble Chief Guest, Mr. Venkataraman SV said, “India is increasingly claiming its rightful place in the world across several sectors. The talent pool emerging out of world class institutions such as NMIMS is making this possible."

