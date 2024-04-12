 NMC Rubbishes Claims Of New Medical Colleges And Seat Increase, Tags Reports As 'Fake News'
Any decision in the matter, whenever it is taken, will be uploaded on the website of NMC immediately, the Commission said in a public notice.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
NMC Rubbishes Claims Of New Medical Colleges And Seat Increase, Tags Reports As 'Fake News' | Representative image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Thursday said it has not sanctioned any new medical college or increase in the number of undergraduate or postgraduate seats in medical courses for 2024-25 so far, rejecting reports suggesting otherwise as "fake news". The applications received for this academic year are still under process.

Any decision in the matter, whenever it is taken, will be uploaded on the website of NMC immediately, the Commission said in a public notice. "The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), NMC, has not approved/sanctioned any New Medical College or increase of UG/PG Seats in various medical courses for the academic year 2024-25 so far," it said.

The MARB grants permission for the establishment of a new medical institution, or to start any postgraduate course or to increase the number of seats. It received 112 applications for the establishment of new medical colleges in 2024- 25, apart from 58 applications for the increase of MBBS seats in existing medical colleges.

"It has been observed recently that there are some fake news in Print/Electronic Media regarding Establishment of New Medical Colleges and grant of UG/PG seats in various medical courses. "In view of the above facts, all the stakeholders/general public are requested neither give attention to nor take any cognisance of any misleading or baseless news being published in print/electronic media," the public notice issued on April 10 said.

