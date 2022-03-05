NMC makes major relaxations for medical students from abroad, here's what's different

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has made a substantial relaxation for college students who are unable to complete their MBBS internships because of compelling situations like the Ukraine war or the Covid-19 pandemic. NMC has stated that overseas medical graduates can apply for internships in India.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has made a major relaxation for students unable to complete their MBBS internships because of compelling situations like the Ukraine war or the Covid-19 pandemic.

NMC has stated foreign medical graduates can apply to complete their internships in India.

What's different now?

Currently, Indian regulations do not permit foreign medical graduates to transfer to an Indian medical college for internships or examinations.

The regulations strictly stipulate that the MBBS course, training, and internship should be completed in the same foreign medical institution.

Can an international student in medicine apply in India?

No. The NMC has said state medical councils have to make sure that the candidates applying for completion of internship in India must have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) — a licensure examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations in India.

Has the NGFC set a quota for allocating internships?

Yes. The NMC has said the maximum quota for allocation of internships to foreign medical graduates must be limited to the additional 7.5 per cent of total permitted seats in a medical college. Moreover, the internships will only be authorized in medical schools authorized by the CNG.

Will international medical graduates be charged extra fees?

No. The NMC stated that state medical council should get an undertaking from the medical college that no amount or fees are charged to students for internships.

Will an allowance be provided to students?

Yes. The CNG said that an allowance and other facilities, equivalent to what is provided to Indian medical graduates being trained at government colleges, should be extended to foreign medical graduates.

This means, state medical councils can process the applications of students who want to complete their internships in India if they clear the FMGE.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:46 PM IST