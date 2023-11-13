 NMC Issues Notice Warning Medical Colleges Against Fake Recognition Letters For Postgraduate Courses
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNMC Issues Notice Warning Medical Colleges Against Fake Recognition Letters For Postgraduate Courses

NMC Issues Notice Warning Medical Colleges Against Fake Recognition Letters For Postgraduate Courses

According to the commission, these kinds of letters are sent via both speed post and dedicated mail

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
NMC warns against fake recognition letters | Representative image

Warnings against phoney recognition letters for postgraduate courses signed by the president of the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) have been issued by the National Medical Commission to medical colleges. 

“It has come to the notice of Post Graduate Education Medical Board, National Medical Commission that fake/forged letters of recognition under forged signature of Dr Vijay Oza, president PGMEB have been claimed to be received by a few medical colleges,” NMC said in the first part of the official notice.

According to the commission, these kinds of letters are sent via both speed post and dedicated mail. “All the stakeholders including medical colleges are hereby advised to not to fall in trap of any such fake letters of recognition/renewal of recognition if the same is not received through dedicated email from PGMEB, NMC as well as by post from NMC,” the commission added. 

Earlier Cases

The NMC issued a warning earlier in September regarding phoney letters of authorization given to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh medical colleges. A number of medical colleges received the fictitious LOPs, including GSL Medical College in Rajahmundr, Meenakshi Medical College in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, Santhiram Medical College in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and GR Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Karnataka. The list of medical colleges that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) had authorised or renewed for undergraduate and graduate seats for the academic year 2023–2024 was also communicated by NMC.

Read Also
NMC Conducts Meeting To Enhance Medical Education, NEET Counseling
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMC Issues Notice Warning Medical Colleges Against Fake Recognition Letters For Postgraduate Courses

NMC Issues Notice Warning Medical Colleges Against Fake Recognition Letters For Postgraduate Courses

Odisha OMAS Admit Card 2023 Released At opsc.gov.in

Odisha OMAS Admit Card 2023 Released At opsc.gov.in

School Kids In South Africa Walk Miles To Make Education A Reality

School Kids In South Africa Walk Miles To Make Education A Reality

Delhi Police Busted Syndicate Involved In Preparing Fake College Degrees; Arrests 2

Delhi Police Busted Syndicate Involved In Preparing Fake College Degrees; Arrests 2

NTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

NTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in