NMC Ask Colleges To update their Websites By March 31

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has requested the medical colleges to update information on their websites by March 31.

“The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission, New Delhi congratulates the medical colleges on starting the academic year 2021-22. We are happy to see the website with updated information of some colleges. Still some of the colleges have not updated the information till date,” the NMC mentioned in a notification.

The commission has asked the colleges to update their websites before the given deadline, and failure to comply will induce penalties.

Meanwhile, the NMC has permitted the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who have returned to India from Ukraine, to complete their mandatory 12-month internship in India.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:52 PM IST