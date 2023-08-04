NMAT MBA 2023: Schedule Announced At mba.com; Exams To Commence From October 10 |

The schedule for NMAT by GMAC 2023 has been officially announced. The prestigious MBA entrance exams will commence from October 10 and continue until December 25. NMAT (NMIMS Management Aptitude Test) is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) and is a gateway for admission to various leading management programs across India.

Candidates who wish to appear to this examination can visit the official website - NMAT, mba.com by October 10.

The council will conduct the NMAT MBA exam from October 10 to December 19. Candidates seeking admission to NMIMS Mumbai and other MBA colleges can appear for the NMAT exam and must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline passed with at least 50% marks. They will have to pay NMAT exam fees/retake fee of Rs 2800 with applicable taxes.

Here's the schedule for NMAT by GMAC 2023:

1. Registration Period: The registration process has begun from August 1. and ending on October 10. Aspiring candidates can apply during this window through the official website.

2. Scheduling of Exams: Starts fromAugust 1 to October 10. This flexible feature allows candidates to select an appropriate slot at their convenience.

3. Admit Card Download: Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website

4. NMAT Exam Dates: The actual examination dates are from October 10 to December 19.

The NMAT exam has no negative marking and all the sections carry an equal weightage of marks. The candidates will be able to download their scorecard within 48 hours post the release of their NMAT MBA result 2023. Aspirants can give three attempts to improve their score.

