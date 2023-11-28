Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Stone For Darbhanga Medical College

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare and medical education, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for the ambitious redevelopment of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The project, estimated at Rs 2,742 crore, aims to transform DMCH into a state-of-the-art institution with a capacity of 2,100 beds, in addition to accommodating 250 new MBBS students annually.



The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to the project in a post on X, stating, "Laid the foundation stone of the plan to redevelop Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, Darbhanga at a cost of Rs 2742.04 crore." He highlighted the inauguration of a 400-bed surgical block, costing Rs 194.08 crore, as a pivotal step towards the comprehensive development of the medical facility.

2742.04 करोड़ रू० की लागत से दरभंगा चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय एवं अस्पताल, दरभंगा को पुनर्विकसित करने की योजना का शिलान्यास किया। हमलोगों ने कहा था कि डी०एम०सी०एच० को 2500 शैय्या का अस्पताल बनाएंगे। आज 194.08 करोड़ रू० की लागत से 400 शैय्या के सर्जिकल ब्लॉक का उद्घाटन किया। शेष 2100… pic.twitter.com/JsrsSYcRyo — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 27, 2023

In parallel, the foundation stone for the Government Maharani Rameshwari Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, an Ayurvedic college in Mohanpur, Darbhanga, was also laid. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance medical services for the local population.



Additionally, Kumar inaugurated the Deshratna Rajendra Prasad Multipurpose Building at Anugrah Narayan College in Patna. During the inauguration, he emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and promoting quality education within the college premises.

आज अनुग्रह नारायण कॉलेज, पटना में नवनिर्मित देशरत्न डॉ० राजेन्द्र प्रसाद बहुद्देशीय भवन का उद्घाटन किया। नए भवन के उद्घाटन से छात्रों को पठन-पाठन में काफी सहूलियत होगी। इस दौरान कॉलेज परिसर का भी भ्रमण किया। कॉलेज परिसर की साफ-सफाई एवं पठन-पाठन बेहतर ढंग से कराने का निर्देश दिया। pic.twitter.com/DEnX5q3dMO — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 27, 2023

Further, the Bihar government allocated Rs 309 crore for soil filling and land leveling to facilitate the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga. The upcoming AIIMS is poised to feature 750 beds and various healthcare amenities, with an anticipated completion within 48 months from the commencement of construction.