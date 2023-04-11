Nitish Kumar is 'mocking' job aspirants under new guidelines in teachers' recruitment: Sushil Modi

Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar with Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi | File Photo

Patna: Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Kumar Modi has slammed Nitish Kumar for fresh guidelines issued by the Bihar government for the seventh phase of teachers' recruitment in the state.

The senior BJP leader claimed that Nitish Kumar is "mocking the job aspirants through the fresh guidelines". As per the new guidelines, the candidates who clear CTET and BTET have to appear in another examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), if they pass it then only they would get jobs.

"Nitish Kumar government, through the new guidelines, is mocking candidates who have already passed the CTET and BTET examination conducted by the Centre and the state respectively. The new guidelines is injustice to the job aspirants," said Sushil Modi.

In the earlier recruitment of teachers under the sixth phase, the candidates who have passed CTET or BTET were recruited as teachers.

Nitish government has passed the new guidelines for the seventh phase of recruitment of teachers in the state. The state government will recruit 2.25 lakh primary, middle and upper class teachers. Besides, they will also recruit more than 50,000 third and fourth grade employees in the education department as well.