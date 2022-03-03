Nitish Kumar concerned over costly medical education in India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday that he did not know so many students were going to Ukraine for medical studies. 198 Himachal Pradesh residents have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told the assembly.

"In our country, students have to pass competitive examinations for selection in medical colleges, while in Ukraine, no such exam is required. This is a new revelation in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war," Kumar said.

"I also learned that medical studies in Ukraine cost much less. If it is true, then it calls for a discussion at the national level," he stated.

Elaborating on it, he said the private colleges in the country charge more than Rs 1 crore as the fee, whereas in Ukraine, the same MBBS course costs somewhere between Rs 20 and 25 lakh.

Even middle-class families also struggle to send their children abroad to study. They get the required information through social media and send their children for medical studies, Kumar said.

On the evacuation of people stranded in war-torn Ukraine, he said the process is underway, adding that the Centre has made adequate arrangements in countries adjoining Ukraine.

A large number of students have returned to Bihar after the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

According to sources, several of them are still stuck in the capital city of Kyiv, Kharkiv and other eastern cities due to the intense shelling of Russia.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:03 PM IST