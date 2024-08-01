NIT Rourkela Concludes 2023-24 Placements With Over 1,320 Job Offers

NIT Rourkela | NIT Rourkela

The placements at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) for the year 2023–24 have concluded. With an additional 6-month internship resulting to pre-placement offers (PPOs), the institute secured over 1300 job offers, for a total of over 1,320 offers.



The flagship B. Tech. program has an average CTC of Rs. 14.05 LPA, whereas the average CTC offered across all programs is Rs. 12.89 LPA (Lakh per annum). 53 students, on the other hand, earned yearly packages that exceeded 30 LPA. During this year's placement drive at NIT Rourkela, over 342 firms visited the campus, with around 40% of the companies being first-time recruiters.

Top Recruitments | NIT Rourkela

With more than half of the offers coming from the core industry, this sector was found to be the best recruiter. The department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering had the highest average CTC, at Rs. 19.08 LPA. Departments of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronics closely followed, with average CTCs of Rs. 18.31 LPA and Rs. 18 LPA, respectively.

Speaking about NIT Rourkela’s placement drive this season, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the students, faculty, and the Career Development Centre for their dedicated efforts in achieving this milestone.”

In its flagship B. Tech program, the institute placed 82.3% of students; in the Department of Mining Engineering, placements were over 95%, and in the Department of Ceramic Engineering, 100%.

Ninety percent of the placements were obtained by seven departments: Chemical and Materials Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering.For integrated M.Sc. and M.Sc. students, the average CTC rose to around Rs. 12.8 LPA, a 50% increase from the previous year. The institute's overall placement rate for all branches was roughly 70%.

Core sectors led the recruitment, constituting 50% of total placements, followed by Software & IT Services at 18%, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) at 11.2%. Other sectors included Electronics, Analytics & Consulting, Education, Design, and Healthcare.