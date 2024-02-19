 NIT Hamirpur Student To Participate In NYUAD Hackathon 2024
PTIUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
NIT Hamirpur Student To Participate In NYUAD Hackathon 2024/Representative image | Photo by picjumbo.com from Pexels

Yash Upadhyay, a B.Tech student of the Physics and Photonics Sciences department, NIT Hamirpur, will take part in in the B.Tech NYUAD Hackathon 2024 in New York University Abu Dhabi, officials on Monday said.

When will the hackathon be held?

This hackathon to be held from April 25 to 28 focuses on quantum computing and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for social well-being, they said.

Expert teams will guide the students in the hackathon. There will be a special discussion on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence with the students.

What is Hackathon?

Hackathon is a social coding event that brings computer programmers and other interested people together to improve upon or build a new software programme.

Which problems will be explored?

Solutions to the problems related to quantum computing, chemistry, computer science, healthcare, mathematics, climate change, health care, online gaming, security, social sciences and art will be explored in the hackathon, said a spokesman of the NIT, Hamirpur.

National Institute of Technology Director Professor HM Suryavanshi and Registrar Archana Santosh Nanoti have congratulated Yash for his selection.

With inputs from agencies

