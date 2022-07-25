e-Paper Get App

NISH, KTU collaborate in development training for disabled Kerala youth

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 09:11 PM IST
Representational image | Facebook/Manisha Gupta

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) and the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Monday inked an MoU for an innovative entrepreneurial development training project for the differently-abled youth in the state.

This unique project has been named "Innovation by Youth with Disabilities" (I-YwD) project.

NISH Executive Director and Director, Social Justice Department, M. Anjana, and representatives of 15 engineering colleges, affiliated with the KTU, signed the MoU in the presence of KTU Vice Chancellor Dr. M.S. Rajasree.

In her address on the occasion, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said technical education institutions can contribute immensely to the rehabilitation of the differently-abled.

"We have to tap the entrepreneurial skills of the differently abled by conducting skill enhancement and training programmes for them. They can become job creators and providers like their peers, who are aspiring to become entrepreneurs after finishing college," she said.

Anjana said that the I-YwD project is a vital step in providing the right dignity and consideration for the differently-abled, which is the responsibility of all.

Initially, about 20 people in the age group of 15-40 will be given training and each participant will be given support for three years, she added.

Rajasree exuded confidence that I-YwD project will help the differently-abled receive support and gain confidence in taking responsibilities, both in professional as well as personal life.

article-image
