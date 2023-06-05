 NIRF Ranking 2023: AIIMS again tops under Medical category, check list here
In this Year's Ranking under the Medical category, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has secured the first Rank. The second Position was held by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
NIRF Ranking 2023 | ANI

Meanwhile Christian Medical College, Vellore and National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore stands at 3rd and 4th position respectively. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry was ranked 5th in the NIRF 2023 Medical Category.

article-image

AIIMS, Delhi has earned the top position in this year’s NIRF Ranking after securing the first Rank in NIRF 2022 Rankings too.

India Rankings 2023: Top 5 medical colleges in India 

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.

