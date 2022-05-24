NIPER JEE 2022: Applications for Masters, PhD course closes tomorrow, know how to apply at niperhyd.ac.in

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Hyderabad will close the application process for postgraduate, Ph.D., and Integrated PG-PhD programmes. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application for the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination (NIPER JEE) 2022 can do so at niperhyd.ac.in. The NIPER JEE registration form 2022 must be submitted before tomorrow at 11:59 p.m., or it will be rejected.



Earlier, the deadline for submitting the NIPER JEE form was May 3. The NIPER JEE 2022 exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT).



Here's how to apply:

1) Visit the official website-- niperhyd.ac.in.

2) Select the "NIPER 2022" link.

3) Pay the application fee.

4) Complete the application form and attach all relevant documents.

5) Download and print the document for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:36 PM IST