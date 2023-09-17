Nipah Virus In Kerala: Only Online Classes Across Kozhikode From September 18

Kerala, Sept 06 (ANI): A central team of experts visits the homes at Chathamangalam where one Nipah victim died, in Kozhikode on Monday. | (ANI Photo)

Kozhikode district administration has announced that all educational institutions will have to follow online classes from September 18 until further orders in light of the spread of Nipah virus in Kerala.

As per an order issued by Kozhikode Collector A Geetha, all educational institutions, including coaching classes and centres, will have to comply with the rules. Some reports also suggest that the restrictions will last till September 23.

Disaster Management Act sections 26, 30 and 34 have been implemented in Kozhikode under the Disaster Management Act. Anganwadis and Madrassas will also remain shut during this period.

PWD and Tourism Minister, Mohammed Riyas, informed the media that the government is making arrangements for online classes to be conducted for schools in the containment zones through G-Suite platform.

In a relief, Health Minister Veena George announced that 42 samples of Nipah have tested negative, of which 23 were in the high risk list.

A total of six Nipah cases have been confirmed by the Kerala government so far, since the outbreak first began in Kozhikode. Two of them have already succumbed to the deadly virus.

Kerala is reporting its fourth instance of the Nipah virus, a bat borne, zootonic disease with a high mortality rate. Kozhikode and Ernakulum have been the two major hotspots for the disease in Kerala since 2018.

Kerala's history with viruses and infectious diseases has made it one of the foremost states in detecting viral strains at an early stage, from Covid, Monkeypox to now Nipah.

