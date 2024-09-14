NIOS ODE 2024 Results OUT At results.nios.ac.in; Direct Link Inside!

NIOS ODE Results 2024 |

NIOS ODE Results 2024: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) On Demand Examination (ODE) results 2024 have been declared. The candidates who took the exam will be able to view and check their results from the NIOS's official website at results.nios.ac.in.

Candidates will need to enter their application/enrollment number along with the captcha code on the result portal in order to access their results.

Below is a detailed method for reference to check and download the results.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Here is the direct link to check the results

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

The examinees will also have the opportunity to re-evaluate their results. Candidates must pay Rs. 400 per subject to have their results from the Secondary and Senior Secondary ODE examinations rechecked.

Re-check/Re-evaluation portal | NIOS ODE 2024

Here is the link to apply for re-evaluation directly

How To Submit Re-evaluation Request?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the re-evaluation link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Enrollment number and Captcha code to proceed

Step 4: Now, enter the details for re-evaluation

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Submit the application

From July 16 to July 31, 2024, the NIOS ODE examination was conducted for senior and senior secondary classes.

