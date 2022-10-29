NIOS Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) | Image Credit: Wikipedia

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

About NIOS Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022:

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts in 2019. Now, NIOS are going to organize the NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts Exam on 05 November 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 05 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – NIOS Various Post Direct Recruitment 2019

Number of Vacancy – 86 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Now

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online / Written Examination

NIOS Junior Assistant Exam Details 2022:

NIOS has released the NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts Admit Card 2022 now. Candidates may download their NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts Admit Card 2022 from the page. For getting more information regarding NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts Exam 2022, candidates need to maintain a frequent check on the Portal .

As per the official notification, the organization has uploaded the NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts Exam Date 2022 & the admit card for the aforesaid examination are also available to download. Applied candidates will able to check and download their NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts Admit Card 2022 online by using their login details, as the admit card are available on official web portal nios.ac.in

Details of NIOS Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022:

As the NIOS Junior Assistant exam date are very close before proceeding for the exam, candidates must be aware of the NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts syllabus, NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts exam pattern & NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts practice paper. Here we have provided the exam date / admit card download link as well as the NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts Syllabus & NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts practice paper link in the below section through which candidate will able to boost their examination preparation.

Candidates can download their NIOS Junior Assistant & Other Posts Admit Card 2022 from the official website nios.ac.in

Instructions for Downloading the NIOS Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 :

1. In order to download their NIOS Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022, candidates need to go to the link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their NIOS Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to Login Page, Here they have to provide their following details-:

Registration No. / Login ID / Roll No.

Password / DOB

Verification Code (if specified)

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their NIOS Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the NIOS nios.ac.in

