NIOS class 10, 12 exam begins from April 4, here's how to check schedule on nios.ac.in

The date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 has been announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The NISO theoretical exam for secondary and senior secondary students will begin on April 4th.

All enrolled students can check and download the NIOS Public exam timetable for April 2022 from the NISO's official website, nios.ac.in.

Students can check their admit cards on the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.

Students can view the datasheet on the official website, nios.ac.in by clicking on the link 'The Date Sheet For Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April-2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary Course (All India & Overseas)' and download the same for future refrence.

Here is the direct link for the NIOS datesheet.

The results are likely to be released six weeks following the exam's last date, according to the NIOS. The board will issue a marksheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate to those who pass the exam.

NIOS is an autonomous organisation in pursuance of the National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education. NIOS has been working on the concept of On-Demand Examination since 2003. The basic concept of NIOS-ODE is that the NIOS student can walk into the examination center when he/she feels ready for the examination.

ALSO READ HSC Class 12 board exam from March 4, check all instructions here

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:41 AM IST