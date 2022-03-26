NIOS Class 10, 12 admit card released, know how to download

The National Institute of Open Schooling has issued the hall tickets for secondary and senior secondary courses for the April 2022 theoretical examinations (NIOS). Individual hall tickets may be obtained by visiting the institute's official website at nios.ac.in.

The date sheet for Theory examinations was already announced by NIOS, and the exams are set to commence from April 4 to April 30. The test will be held offline at state boards like as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Government/Private Schools connected with CBSE, and Recognized Institute (Study Center) of NIOS.

1. Go to the official website – sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2. Select ‘Exam & Results’ section and click on the admit card link.

3. Enter roll number.

4. Select the kind of admit card and click on submit.

5. Download the hall ticket.

The enrollment number issued at the time of application submission is the data necessary to download the NIOS Hall Ticket for practical examinations in grades 10 and 12. The practical test will be held soon by the NIOS. As a result, double-check the paper copy of the application form and put in the enrollment number.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:33 AM IST