NIOS 2022: Admit cards for class 10,12 released, here's how to download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued admit cards for the 2022 board exams for classes 10 and 12. Candidates can now download hall tickets for secondary and senior secondary courses for April 2022 from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

This year's NIOS class 10 and 12 practical exams are set to begin on March 14 and end on March 26, 2022. In the meantime, on April 4, the NIOS Public (theory) exam for secondary and senior secondary courses will commence.

Here's how to download admit card:

1) Go to the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

2) Click on the ‘Exams & Result’ tab.

3) Select 'examination' from the drop-down menu, then 'Public exam hall ticket (practical) March 2022'

4) Click the submit after entering enrollment number.

5) The hall ticket for the NIOS practical exam will appear on the screen.

Candidates can only download their hall ticket if they have paid the exam fee for the April – May 2022 public exam and if their photograph is on file with NIOS. "“In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,” the official notice from NIOS mentioned.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:12 PM IST