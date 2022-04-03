NIOS 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow; Here are Important Guidelines To Follow

The National Institute of open schooling (NIOS) Class 10, 12 exams 2022 will be held from Monday, April 4. The class 10 exam will start with Hindustani Music, while 12th exam with Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education.

Both theNIOS 10th, 12th exams will be concluded on April 30. NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket are also out.

Applicants can download the admit card on the official website- nios.ac.in.

Here are Important Guidelines For Aspirants:-

1. Students are requested to carry their admit card to the exam hall as it will be checked during the exam

2. In view of the maintaining Covid-19 measures, students will have to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other Covid protocols as mentioned on the admit card and by the authorities

3. Students will have to report at least 30 minutes prior the set exam timing to check their designated seats

4. Before answering the questions, students are required to read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet

5. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 02:50 PM IST