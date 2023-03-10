Nikhil Dsouza, Amandeep Khayal amplify Xavier Institute's Istoria 2023 with music, poetry, and more

Istoria 2023 crew members celebrate after the event |

Mumbai: The students of Xavier's Institute of Communication (XIC) PR 2022-23 delivered Istoria 2023, marking its 11th year with the theme of #RoohSeRhythmTak.

The event sought to explore the spiritual connection that art can bring from one person to the next, resulting in a night filled with spellbinding storytellers and remarkable musical talent that culminated in an experience that will be remembered for years to come.

The students ensured that Istoria provided a unique experience for each and every attendee this year by calling for artists who left the audience absolutely captivated with their spellbinding talent.

For the storytelling segment, Istoria collaborated with Tape a Tale, India's largest storytelling platform with a following of over 2.5 million. Tape a Tale's most popular performers, Helly Shah and Amandeep Khayal, performed live for Istoria on 5th March 2023.

Nikhil Dsouza |

Amandeep Khayal |

Nikhil D'Souza also kept the audience hooked with his hit numbers. D'Souza, a popular singer and guitarist who has sung various Bollywood hits such as "Sham" from Aisha, "O Gujariya" from Queen, "Anjaana Anjaani ki Kahani'' from Anjana Anjani, and many more, added to the electric atmosphere of the event. This year, Istoria has set a benchmark with its performer lineup and audience enthusiasm.