 NIIT offers full tuition waiver scholarships in each programme
NIIT offers full tuition waiver scholarships in each programme

NIIT offers full tuition waiver scholarships in each programme

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
NIIT offers annual scholarship between Rs. 50,000 to 2 lakh | Representational pic

NIIT University has announced scholarships for students enrolling in various courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The university is offering an annual scholarship between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2,00,000 on tuition fees of the students. The varsity also informed that candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

Students enrolling to courses, BBA, MBA, B.Tech, computer science and engineering (CSE), electronics and communication engineering (ECE), data science (DS) , Cyber Security (CyS), Biotechnology (BT) and Integrated MSc in computer sciences are eligible for scholarships.

Interested students can apply for the NIIT University scholarships on the official website at niituniversity.in/admissions/fee-structure/scholarships.

As per the various sources, the university also has a special scholarship for expectational merit holders and top performers across the country. This scheme provides a full tuition waiver in each programme.

article-image

Apart from above mentioned there's one more scholarship called CoX which will be offered to applicants who demonstrate excellence in any area of co-curricular activity such as sports, music, fine arts, theatre, dance, or social service by participating in and receiving individual awards at school board, state, and national or international levels.

The varsity has clarified that these scholarships will be awarded on the basis of either the student’s academic performance in Class 10 and Class 12, or their performance in national-level specified entrance examinations.

