NIFTEE Stage 1 Result 2026 Declared At exams.nta.nic.in; B.Des., M.Des., M.F.M. Candidates Shortlisted For Stage 2

NIFTEE Stage 1 Result 2026 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Stage 1 results for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 today, March 20. The entrance exam was conducted for admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including B.Des., B.F.Tech., M.Des., M.F.M., M.F.Tech., and lateral entry programmes, for the academic year 2026–27.

NIFTEE Stage 1 Result 2026 OUT: Exam details

The Stage 1 examination took place on February 8, 2026, across 129 centres in 97 cities in India. Exams were conducted in both Hindi and English, depending on the programme, and in Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode.

Direct link for official announcement

NIFTEE Stage 1 Result 2026 OUT: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.nic.in/niftee, the official website.

Step 2: Click the NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 outcome link.

Step 3: Type in your password and application number.

Step 4: Select "Submit."

Step 5: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 6: Download it and store it for later use.

Direct link to check Score of UG and PG

Direct link to check Score of NIFT NLEA UG

NIFTEE Stage 1 Result 2026 OUT: Stage 1 Result

The result displays the candidate’s status as follows:

B.Des.: “Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for Situation Test”

M.Des., M.F.M., M.F.Tech.: “Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for Personal Interview”

B.Des. (NLEA): “Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for Studio Test & Interview”

B.F.Tech. (NLEA): “Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for Technical Ability Test (TAT) & Interview”

Candidates who have applied for B.F.Tech. will have their final results declared separately, as no Stage 2 exam is applicable for this programme.

NIFTEE Stage 1 Result 2026 OUT: Shortlisting for Stage 2 Examination

Shortlisting is based on candidates’ performance in Stage 1

Conducted as per the approved category-wise seat matrix

Candidates shortlisted in a 1:4 ratio (one seat to four candidates) in each category

PwD candidates must secure at least 50% of the cut-off marks of their respective category

Stage 2 includes Situation Test, Studio Test, and/or Personal Interview

Dates for Stage 2 exams will be announced separately on official NTA websites

The candidature of two candidates has been cancelled for adopting Unfair Means Practices (UFM).

Candidates facing difficulty in accessing the result can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or via email at nift@nta.ac.in. For all updates, students are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites.